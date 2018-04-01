Community Financial Corp (TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 23rd

Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.22, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Community Financial stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Community Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.

