Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Given $44.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $44.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 199 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTBI. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ CTBI) traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 119,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,026. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $830.64, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Chad C. Street purchased 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 215.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

