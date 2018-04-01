Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Companhia de Saneamento Basico earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7248106637482 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Companhia de Saneamento Basico alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Basico stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,199. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,238.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/companhia-de-saneamento-basico-sbs-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.