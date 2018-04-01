African Barrick Gold (ABGLF) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Critical Review

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and African Barrick Gold (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and African Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 3 10 5 0 2.11 African Barrick Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus target price of $17.26, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than African Barrick Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and African Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.55 $1.82 billion $1.17 15.02 African Barrick Gold $751.51 million 1.06 -$707.39 million $0.39 5.00

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than African Barrick Gold. African Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and African Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 11.08% 16.57% 4.59% African Barrick Gold -94.13% -91.11% -63.52%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats African Barrick Gold on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About African Barrick Gold

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver. The company was formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc and changed its name to Acacia Mining plc in November 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Acacia Mining plc is a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.

