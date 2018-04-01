Critical Analysis: Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) & Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Britvic (OTCMKTS: BTVCY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Britvic alerts:

This table compares Britvic and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40%

Volatility and Risk

Britvic has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britvic and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $1.99 billion 1.24 $141.44 million $1.36 13.73 Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 3.30 $8.00 billion $4.04 27.21

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Britvic. Britvic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Britvic pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Britvic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Britvic and Anheuser-Busch InBev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a consensus price target of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Britvic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Britvic on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands. The company also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.