Comparing Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) & Repsol (REPYY)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P does not pay a dividend. Repsol pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.76 billion 0.14 -$85.10 million ($0.56) -12.59 Repsol $38.24 billion 0.71 $1.59 billion $1.42 12.55

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -2.14% -25.91% -1.84% Repsol 5.48% 7.76% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 2 1 0 2.33 Repsol 0 4 3 0 2.43

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Repsol has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is more favorable than Repsol.

Summary

Repsol beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers using its products as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer and automotive goods. It also blends and market specialty products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, TruFuel and Quantum brands. In its fuel products segment, the Company processes crude oil into a range of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils, and resells purchased crude oil to third-party customers.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

