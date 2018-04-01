Comparing China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY) & The Competition

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS: CSUAY) is one of 322 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare China Shenhua Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $36.81 billion $3.75 billion 13.37 China Shenhua Energy Competitors $13.07 billion $1.03 billion 18.27

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 18.63% 11.76% 7.59% China Shenhua Energy Competitors 9.49% 10.92% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Shenhua Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy Competitors 714 2104 1755 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 1.51%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Shenhua Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal. The Company’s products are applied in electricity, metallurgy, chemical, building materials and other sectors. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

