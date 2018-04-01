Comparing Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY) & Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS: CCLAY) and Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Barfresh Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $3.78 billion 1.32 $183.02 million N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group $1.46 million 55.97 -$10.19 million ($0.11) -6.27

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola Amatil and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 1 0 1 0 2.00 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Coca-Cola Amatil shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -521.81% -110.07% -96.14%

Summary

Coca-Cola Amatil beats Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails. The beverage packs contain all of the solid ingredients necessary to make the beverage, including the base (either sorbet, frozen yogurt or ice cream), real fruit pieces, juices and ice-five ounces of water are added before blending. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s portfolio of products are available in nine flavors, including chocolate shake, strawberry smoothie, vanilla shake, mango burst smoothie, mocha frappe, mango smoothie, strawberry banana smoothie, caramel macchiato frappe and caribbean smoothie. The Company utilizes contract manufacturers to manufacture all of the products in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.