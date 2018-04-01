Comparing Contura Energy (CNTE) and SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) and SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and SunCoke Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 4.71% 219.93% 10.75% SunCoke Energy Partners -2.28% 14.22% 4.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and SunCoke Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Contura Energy currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Contura Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than SunCoke Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and SunCoke Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.30 billion 0.56 -$78.14 million $9.58 6.99 SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.97 -$18.10 million $1.65 10.79

SunCoke Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Contura Energy beats SunCoke Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

