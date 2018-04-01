Comparing DSP Group (DSPG) and Its Competitors

DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DSP Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.41% 2.71% 2.14% DSP Group Competitors -39.00% -10.77% 2.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million -$3.00 million 69.41 DSP Group Competitors $2.99 billion $451.49 million 24.84

DSP Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DSP Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 DSP Group Competitors 1406 5493 10641 591 2.57

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.53%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

DSP Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products. Its segments include Home, Office and Mobile. The Home segment includes wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. The Office segment offers solution for Voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) office products, including office solutions that provide businesses with VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The Mobile segment offers products for the mobile market that provides voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination targeted for mobile phone and mobile headsets and wearable devices that incorporate its noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology.

