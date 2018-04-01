Comparing Geely (GELYY) and Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Geely (OTCMKTS: GELYY) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Geely pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Geely pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harley-Davidson pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Geely has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Geely shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Geely and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 10.62% 31.23% 5.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geely and Harley-Davidson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely $13.73 billion 1.92 $1.57 billion $3.43 17.11 Harley-Davidson $4.92 billion 1.47 $521.75 million $3.50 12.25

Geely has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geely and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 1 13 6 0 2.25

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Geely.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Geely on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geely Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components. The company primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. It is also involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines; and provision of automobile services. The company also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Proper Glory Holding Inc.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. The Company manufactures and sells at wholesale cruiser and touring motorcycles. The Financial Services segment consists of HDFS, which provides wholesale and retail financing and insurance-related programs to the Harley-Davidson dealers and their retail customers. HDFS is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

