Analyzing PLDT (PHI) & I.D. Systems (IDSY)

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) and I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PLDT and I.D. Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 1 4 3 0 2.25 I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

I.D. Systems has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. Given I.D. Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than PLDT.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. I.D. Systems does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and I.D. Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 8.36% 12.70% 3.17% I.D. Systems -9.45% -18.97% -8.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and I.D. Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.17 billion 1.94 $264.74 million $2.71 10.47 I.D. Systems $36.82 million 2.94 -$6.37 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. This segment also sells WiFi access equipment; develops financial technology solutions; offers insurance products; and operates as a content provider. As of December 31, 2016, it serves 62,763,209 subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunication services, such as local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, and data and miscellaneous services to retail, corporate, and small and medium sized enterprises. This segment also offers information and communications technology, infrastructure, and services for Internet applications; Internet protocol-based solutions and multimedia content delivery services; and business infrastructure and solutions, intelligent data processing and implementation services, and data analytics insight. In addition, it distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides bills printing and other value-added services. Further, this segment provides data and network services; managed information technology (IT) outsourcing; Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting, and professional services; and gaming support services, as well as engages in air transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,438,473 fixed line subscribers. PLDT Inc. has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions in emerging markets. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. (I.D. Systems) develops, markets and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions for managing and securing enterprise assets, which include industrial vehicles, such as forklifts and airport ground support equipment, rental vehicles, and transportation assets, such as dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers, railcars and containers. Its systems utilize radio frequency identification (RFID), wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), satellite or cellular communications, and sensor technology and software to control, track, monitor and analyze assets. It provides data reporting and analysis software tool platform, I.D. Systems Analytics PowerFleet IQ (for fleets of forklifts and other industrial trucks) and VeriWise IQ (for fleets of containers, trailers and other transportation assets). Its solutions include industrial and rental fleet asset management, industrial fleet asset management, transportation asset management and rental fleet asset management solutions.

