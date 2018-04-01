Comparing KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) and Svenska Cellulosa SCA (SVCBY)

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE: KS) and Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KapStone Paper and Packaging and Svenska Cellulosa SCA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 8 1 0 2.11 Svenska Cellulosa SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00

KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.51%. Given KapStone Paper and Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KapStone Paper and Packaging is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa SCA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $1.32 25.99 Svenska Cellulosa SCA $1.95 billion 3.49 $16.62 billion $0.31 34.48

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KapStone Paper and Packaging. KapStone Paper and Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Cellulosa SCA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Svenska Cellulosa SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89%

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging beats Svenska Cellulosa SCA on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets. The Distribution segment, which operates under the Victory and Golden State Container trade names, provides its customers packaging solutions and services and distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, which include stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape and other specialty tapes. The Company produces a range of products ranging from basic corrugated shipping containers to specialized packaging. The Company also produces packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production. The operations consist of procurement of timber from and the service to private forest owners. The Wood unit consists of sawmills, wood processing units, distribution and wholesale operations. The Pulp unit comprises pulp mill production. The Paper unit manufactures packaging paper and publication papers. The Renewable Energy comprises wind power, forest-based biofuels unit and pellet mills. The Sourcing & Logistics unit provides sea and land transport service within Europe and other overseas destinations.

