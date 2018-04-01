Comparing Kubota (KUBTY) & OmniTek Engineering (OMTK)

Kubota (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) and OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kubota shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kubota shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kubota has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kubota pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. OmniTek Engineering does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubota 1 0 0 0 1.00 OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubota N/A N/A N/A OmniTek Engineering -63.40% -65.64% -36.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubota $3.53 billion 6.23 $316.27 million N/A N/A OmniTek Engineering $1.31 million 0.98 -$900,000.00 N/A N/A

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Summary

Kubota beats OmniTek Engineering on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubota Company Profile

KUBOTA Corporation is a manufacturer of a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products, which include farm equipment, engines, construction machinery and electronic equipped machinery. Its Water & Environment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe‐related products, such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, pumps, valves and other products; environment‐related products, including environmental control plants and other products, and social infrastructure‐related products, such as industrial castings, ceramics, spiral‐welded steel pipes and other products. The Other segment is engaged in services and other businesses. The Company has operations in Japan, the United States, Germany, China, Thailand and other Southeast Asian regions.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components. Its products are used for stationary applications, including generator sets; and transportation industry, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

