Comparing Lennar (LEN.B) and The Competition

Lennar (NYSE: LEN.B) is one of 9 public companies in the “General building contractors – residential buildings” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lennar to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennar and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $12.65 billion $810.48 million N/A Lennar Competitors $4.41 billion $258.88 million 21.04

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. As a group, “General building contractors – residential buildings” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out -620.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “General building contractors – residential buildings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lennar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “General building contractors – residential buildings” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 6.41% 12.00% 5.30% Lennar Competitors -11.33% 2.01% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lennar and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar Competitors 23 190 293 11 2.56

As a group, “General building contractors – residential buildings” companies have a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Lennar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar’s peers have a beta of 0.33, suggesting that their average share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lennar beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily. It is a developer of multifamily rental properties. Its Homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land. It operates primarily under the Lennar brand name. The Lennar Financial Services segment includes mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of its homes and others. The Rialto segment is a real estate, investment management, and finance company. The Lennar Multifamily segment focuses on developing a portfolio of institutional multifamily rental properties in the United States markets.

