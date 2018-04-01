Comparing National Fuel Gas (NFG) & Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Clean Energy Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.58 billion 2.79 $283.48 million $3.30 15.59 Clean Energy Fuels $341.60 million 0.74 -$79.23 million ($0.53) -3.11

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 24.93% 16.36% 4.79% Clean Energy Fuels -23.20% -15.55% -9.41%

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Clean Energy Fuels does not pay a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National Fuel Gas and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.59%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Clean Energy Fuels on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Company operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania, and the production and transportation of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale basin. The Company also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Corporation (Seneca), a Pennsylvania corporation. The Company’s National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (Supply Corporation), a Pennsylvania corporation, and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (Empire), a New York corporation, carry out the Company’s Pipeline and Storage segment operations.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations. The Company designs, builds, operates and maintains fueling stations; manufactures, sells and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG stations and LNG stations; offers assessment, design and modification solutions to provide operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets, and transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users having no direct access to natural gas pipelines, among others.

