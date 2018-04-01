Head to Head Comparison: Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) vs. Its Rivals

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Peak Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

This table compares Peak Resorts and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $123.25 million $1.24 million 161.67 Peak Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $469.88 million 155.99

Peak Resorts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. Peak Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peak Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83 Peak Resorts Competitors 304 1432 2169 73 2.51

Peak Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts -0.13% 1.37% 0.28% Peak Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Peak Resorts pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Peak Resorts peers beat Peak Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc. owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.