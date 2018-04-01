Head to Head Review: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) vs. Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond 4.11% 19.07% 7.48% Penske Automotive Group 2.87% 17.67% 3.74%

Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Penske Automotive Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bed Bath & Beyond pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penske Automotive Group pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and Penske Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond $12.22 billion 0.24 $685.10 million $4.58 4.58 Penske Automotive Group $21.39 billion 0.18 $613.30 million $4.31 10.29

Bed Bath & Beyond has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penske Automotive Group. Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penske Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond 8 12 1 0 1.67 Penske Automotive Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus target price of $25.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $56.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Bed Bath & Beyond on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of December 20, 2017, the company had a total of 1,558 stores, includes 1,020 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 280 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 118 buybuy BABY stores; 83 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! names; and 57 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, christmastreeshops.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, and worldmarket.com. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an online authority in home décor and design that offers a collection of selected home goods, and designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware, and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Union, New Jersey.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. The Company’s segments include Retail Automotive, consisting of its retail automotive dealership operations; Retail Commercial Truck, consisting of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada; Other, consisting of its commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations and other non-automotive consolidated operations, and Non-Automotive Investments, consisting of its equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The Company holds interests in Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. (PTL), a provider of transportation services and supply chain management.

