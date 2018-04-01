TIM Brasil (TSU) & SK Telecom (SKM) Financial Contrast

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) and TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SK Telecom and TIM Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom $15.77 billion 0.97 $2.34 billion $3.66 6.60 TIM Brasil $3.21 billion 3.27 $386.64 million $0.80 27.09

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than TIM Brasil. SK Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. TIM Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SK Telecom pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM Brasil pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

SK Telecom has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Brasil has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of SK Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of TIM Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom and TIM Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom 16.16% 20.30% 11.13% TIM Brasil 7.56% 6.90% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SK Telecom and TIM Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom 1 3 2 0 2.17 TIM Brasil 0 3 4 0 2.57

TIM Brasil has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given TIM Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM Brasil is more favorable than SK Telecom.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media. It operates through three segments: cellular services, which include wireless voice and data transmission services, sales of wireless devices, IoT solutions platform services and lifestyle enhancement platform services; fixed-line telecommunication services, which include fixed-line telephone services, broadband Internet services, advanced media platform services (including Internet Protocol television (IPTV)) and business communications services, and other businesses, which include its commerce business, its hardware business and other operations. Its brands include SK Telecom, T-Roaming, 7Mobile, B phone, 00700, B tv, Syrup, UO Smart Beam Laser, Astell&Kern and Nate.

TIM Brasil Company Profile

TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular S.A., which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. Its consumer plans include prepaid plans, post-paid plans and controle plans. It offers value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services and push-mail.

