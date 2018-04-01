Comparing TransDigm Group (TDG) & Its Competitors

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is one of 9 public companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TransDigm Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 18.95% -27.70% 6.47% TransDigm Group Competitors 11.02% 11.40% 5.76%

Volatility and Risk

TransDigm Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransDigm Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TransDigm Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 TransDigm Group Competitors 35 373 559 12 2.56

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus price target of $325.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.72%. Given TransDigm Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransDigm Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $3.50 billion $596.88 million 25.56 TransDigm Group Competitors $3.34 billion $299.73 million 23.69

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. TransDigm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

