Vale (VALE) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Vale (NYSE: VALE) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vale to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale’s peers have a beta of 5.31, meaning that their average share price is 431% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vale pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion $5.51 billion 9.42 Vale Competitors $5.84 billion $915.19 million 75.50

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vale and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 7 7 0 2.50 Vale Competitors 302 1010 1226 77 2.41

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Vale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 16.21% 16.63% 6.91% Vale Competitors -468.72% -60.66% -4.54%

Summary

Vale beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A. is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, which comprises the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore fines, iron ore pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys and others ferrous products and services; Coal, which comprises the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services; Base metals, which includes the production and extraction of non-ferrous minerals, and are presented as nickel and its byproducts, and copper (copper concentrated), and Others, which comprises sales and expenses of other products, services and investments in joint ventures and associate in other business.

