Compugen (CGEN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.25, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.30. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,384 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on infrastructure to discover drug targets and develop therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates. The Company’s pipeline primarily consists of early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on drug targets discovered by the Company, primarily immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates.

