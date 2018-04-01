Condensate (RAIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,526.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Condensate has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,526.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Condensate has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Condensate Coin Profile

RAIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 159,400,329 coins. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condensate must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

