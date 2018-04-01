Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price

News articles about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.3969395075848 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Argus dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $69,640.73, a PE ratio of 98.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/conocophillips-cop-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15-updated.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.