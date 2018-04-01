Constellation Brands (STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.34.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,637 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,223.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 326,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 316,829 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 167,385 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.92. 4,307,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,378.30, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.53 and a 12-month high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

