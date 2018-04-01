Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Stock Price

News stories about Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consumer Portfolio Services earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7280130417314 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 12,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,684. The company has a market cap of $81.51, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 16.44 and a quick ratio of 16.44. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Terry sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

