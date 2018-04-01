Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.19.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,603. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $19,646.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 25,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $1,309,572.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $502,092.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156 and have sold 32,874 shares worth $1,645,673. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Continental Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

