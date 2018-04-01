Contrasting Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Its Competitors

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) is one of 6 public companies in the “Auto & home supply stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Advance Auto Parts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts $9.37 billion $475.50 million 22.08 Advance Auto Parts Competitors $5.34 billion $501.91 million 19.60

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Advance Auto Parts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advance Auto Parts’ peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advance Auto Parts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts 3 8 11 0 2.36 Advance Auto Parts Competitors 60 315 483 25 2.54

Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus price target of $110.66, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. As a group, “Auto & home supply stores” companies have a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Advance Auto Parts’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advance Auto Parts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Advance Auto Parts pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advance Auto Parts pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto & home supply stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.2% and pay out 4.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of shares of all “Auto & home supply stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Advance Auto Parts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Auto & home supply stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts 5.07% 12.45% 4.71% Advance Auto Parts Competitors 8.00% 11.81% 8.08%

Summary

Advance Auto Parts peers beat Advance Auto Parts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks. It serves through various channels ranging from traditional brick and mortar store locations to self-serving e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 5,062 total stores and 127 branches primarily under the trade names Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest and Worldpac. As of December 31, 2016, its Advance Auto Parts operations consisted of three geographic divisions, which included the operations of the stores operating under the Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and Autopart International trade names.

