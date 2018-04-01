Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Diageo (DEO) Head to Head Contrast

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays an annual dividend of $3.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diageo pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Anheuser-Busch InBev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $23.15 billion 3.64 $3.38 billion $5.52 24.53 Anheuser-Busch InBev $56.44 billion 3.30 $8.00 billion $4.04 27.21

Anheuser-Busch InBev has higher revenue and earnings than Diageo. Diageo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev 14.17% 19.47% 6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 0 6 4 0 2.40 Anheuser-Busch InBev 1 1 8 0 2.70

Diageo currently has a consensus target price of $154.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a consensus target price of $129.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev is more favorable than Diageo.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev beats Diageo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink. The Company’s brands includes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. It manages its operations from various locations, including the United Kingdom; Ireland; Italy; Turkey; the United States; Canada; Brazil; Mexico; Australia; Singapore; India; Nigeria; South Africa; East Africa, and Africa Regional Markets. It also produces a range of ready to drink products mainly in the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

