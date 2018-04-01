Head to Head Review: Capcom (CCOEY) vs. Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN)

Capcom (OTCMKTS: CCOEY) and Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Capcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Cedar Fair Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cedar Fair Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Cedar Fair Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 12.18% 14.20% 9.38% Cedar Fair Entertainment 16.30% 1,855.11% 11.17%

Dividends

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cedar Fair Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Capcom pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Fair Entertainment pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Fair Entertainment has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cedar Fair Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Capcom has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair Entertainment has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capcom and Cedar Fair Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $806.32 million 7.83 $79.27 million $0.37 63.00 Cedar Fair Entertainment $1.32 billion 2.72 $215.47 million $4.05 15.77

Cedar Fair Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Capcom. Cedar Fair Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capcom and Cedar Fair Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cedar Fair Entertainment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Capcom presently has a consensus target price of $17.84, suggesting a potential downside of 23.47%. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Cedar Fair Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair Entertainment is more favorable than Capcom.

Summary

Cedar Fair Entertainment beats Capcom on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game settings collections; licenses music CDs and licensed merchandise; and develops game content into movie and TV animation programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

