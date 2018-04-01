Contrasting Dorel Industries (DIIBF) and The Competition

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS: DIIBF) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Wood household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dorel Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13% Dorel Industries Competitors 3.05% 8.20% 5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorel Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.58 billion $30.58 million N/A Dorel Industries Competitors $1.26 billion $28.34 million 17.52

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorel Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries Competitors 8 76 25 4 2.22

As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Dorel Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorel Industries competitors beat Dorel Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

