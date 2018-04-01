Eaton (ETN) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eaton to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eaton alerts:

78.9% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eaton and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion $2.99 billion 17.18 Eaton Competitors $4.79 billion $569.03 million 23.53

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eaton and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 8 0 2.50 Eaton Competitors 22 253 271 3 2.46

Eaton presently has a consensus target price of $87.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Eaton Competitors 5.01% 12.54% 5.27%

Summary

Eaton beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. On January 1, 2011, it closed the acquisition of the Tuthill Coupling Group, which is a division of the Tuthill Corporation. It has five segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World; Hydraulics; Aerospace; Truck, and Automotive. On October 1, 2010, it acquired CopperLogic, Inc. On July 15, 2010, it acquired EMC Engineers, Inc. In May 2011, it acquired Internormen Technology Group. In August 2011, it acquired IE Power, Inc. In December 2011, it acquired E.A. Pedersen Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.