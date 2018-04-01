Comparing Enzymotec (ENZY) & Calgon Carbon (CCC)

Calgon Carbon (NYSE: CCC) and Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Calgon Carbon pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Enzymotec does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Calgon Carbon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Enzymotec shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calgon Carbon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calgon Carbon and Enzymotec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calgon Carbon 1 3 0 0 1.75 Enzymotec 0 2 0 0 2.00

Calgon Carbon presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.72%. Enzymotec has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Enzymotec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enzymotec is more favorable than Calgon Carbon.

Profitability

This table compares Calgon Carbon and Enzymotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calgon Carbon 3.40% 6.63% 3.23% Enzymotec 2.32% 1.24% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calgon Carbon and Enzymotec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calgon Carbon $619.81 million 1.76 $21.10 million N/A N/A Enzymotec $47.70 million 5.82 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Calgon Carbon has higher revenue and earnings than Enzymotec.

Risk & Volatility

Calgon Carbon has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzymotec has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calgon Carbon beats Enzymotec on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calgon Carbon Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other. The Company’s products and services are designed to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water, and air. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and in other parts of Asia.

Enzymotec Company Profile

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings. Its product suite addresses the entire human life-cycle, from infancy to old age, and comprises ingredients in products ranging from infant formula to nutritional supplements, as well as branded medical foods, sold only under a doctor’s supervision. It markets its product portfolio to established global consumer companies and physicians and target large and growing consumer health and wellness markets. The Company’s clinically-validated products include bio-functional lipid-based compounds designed to address dietary needs, medical disorders and common diseases.

