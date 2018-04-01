Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS:GLPW) vs. Franklin Electric (FELE) Financial Analysis

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) and Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS:GLPW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Power Equipment Gr has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Power Equipment Gr does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Electric and Global Power Equipment Gr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Power Equipment Gr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Electric presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Global Power Equipment Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65% Global Power Equipment Gr -17.83% -89.23% -26.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Electric and Global Power Equipment Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.69 $78.18 million $1.92 21.22 Global Power Equipment Gr $418.59 million 0.12 -$43.61 million N/A N/A

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Global Power Equipment Gr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, wastewater and fuel transfer applications. Its Fueling Systems is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. It also designs, manufactures and sells pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices and related parts and equipment for use in submersible fueling system applications.

About Global Power Equipment Gr

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. provides custom-engineered solutions, and modification and maintenance services for customers in the energy and industrial markets worldwide. Its Mechanical Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services filter houses, inlet and exhaust systems, diverter dampers, selective catalytic reduction systems, auxiliary control skids and enclosures, expansion joints, air filtration elements, and retrofit and upgrade solutions for power generation markets. This segment also provides precision and replacement parts, filter elements, and aftermarket retrofit equipment. Its principal customers include utility-scale gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), owner/operators, and electric utilities, as well as engineering, procurement, and contractor (EPC) firms. The company's Electrical Solutions segment focuses on the custom engineering and manufacture of integrated control house systems, engine generator packages and enclosures, industrial tanks, and custom-engineered equipment skids for the energy, oil and gas, digital data storage, and electrical industries. This segment's principal customers comprise turbine and reciprocating engine OEMs, switchgear and drive OEMs, backup and distributed power providers, oil and gas midstream and downstream owner/operators, electric utilities, and EPC firms. Its Services segment provides nuclear power plant modification, maintenance, and construction services; fossil fuel, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas, and petrochemical operations modification and construction services; industrial painting and coating services; insulation services; asbestos and lead abatement services; and roofing system services. Global Power Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.