Contrasting Fuel Tech (FTEK) and Its Peers

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Blowers & fans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fuel Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuel Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech Competitors 13 99 88 1 2.38

As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies have a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Fuel Tech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fuel Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuel Tech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $45.17 million -$10.98 million N/A Fuel Tech Competitors $579.56 million $36.73 million 14.01

Fuel Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -23.04% -9.08% -6.57% Fuel Tech Competitors -12.90% -17.35% -6.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuel Tech rivals beat Fuel Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.