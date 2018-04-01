Reviewing Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Its Rivals

Hilltop (NYSE: HTH) is one of 251 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hilltop to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.74% 8.46% 1.23% Hilltop Competitors 17.73% 7.71% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.71 billion $132.54 million 14.13 Hilltop Competitors $1.46 billion $222.50 million 18.84

Hilltop has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hilltop pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 33.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hilltop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 1 3 1 0 2.00 Hilltop Competitors 919 4458 3797 164 2.34

Hilltop currently has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Hilltop beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term and construction finance; check cards and safe deposit boxes; treasury management, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, and investment portfolio management services, as well as employee benefit and individual retirement accounts. The company's Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The company's Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veteran Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines, such as commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

