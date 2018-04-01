Contrasting IDACORP (IDA) and Ameresco (AMRC)

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Ameresco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Ameresco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.30 $212.41 million $4.21 20.97 Ameresco $717.15 million 0.82 $37.49 million $0.76 17.11

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Ameresco. Ameresco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDACORP and Ameresco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 2 0 0 1.67 Ameresco 0 0 3 0 3.00

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Ameresco has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.54%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Ameresco.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.74% 9.59% 3.41% Ameresco 5.23% 11.18% 3.90%

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameresco does not pay a dividend. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

IDACORP beats Ameresco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electric service to approximately 545,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,857 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, and 223 energized distribution substations, as well as approximately 27,441 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 73 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

