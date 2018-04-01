Analyzing OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) and Its Competitors

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS: OMTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OmniTek Engineering to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniTek Engineering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniTek Engineering Competitors 255 1236 1804 77 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 11.57%. Given OmniTek Engineering’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniTek Engineering has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.31 million -$900,000.00 N/A OmniTek Engineering Competitors $7.88 billion $488.80 million 13.29

OmniTek Engineering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -63.40% -65.64% -36.47% OmniTek Engineering Competitors -513.59% -162.54% -6.45%

Summary

OmniTek Engineering rivals beat OmniTek Engineering on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About OmniTek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components. Its products are used for stationary applications, including generator sets; and transportation industry, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

