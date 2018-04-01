Comparing Echostar (SATS) & Partner Communications (PTNR)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Echostar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Echostar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Partner Communications and Echostar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Echostar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Partner Communications presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.74%. Echostar has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than Echostar.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 4.13% 10.40% 2.74% Echostar 20.82% 2.06% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and Echostar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $922.00 million 0.83 $14.00 million N/A N/A Echostar $1.89 billion 2.68 $392.56 million $0.84 62.82

Echostar has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Echostar beats Partner Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Company’s Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ETC segment provides end-to-end video and broadcast technology products and services to businesses and directly to consumers. The ESS segment operates its business using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites. Its operations also include real estate and other activities.

