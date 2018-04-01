Contrasting Target (TGT) and Its Competitors

Target (NYSE: TGT) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Target to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Target alerts:

This table compares Target and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Target $71.88 billion $2.93 billion 14.74 Target Competitors $65.61 billion $1.74 billion 22.39

Target has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Target is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Target shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Target shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Target pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Target pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Target has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Target and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 4.08% 23.04% 6.71% Target Competitors 3.49% 14.97% 6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Target and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 1 10 7 0 2.33 Target Competitors 162 1256 1686 89 2.53

Target currently has a consensus target price of $74.12, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Target’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Target is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Target has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target’s peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Target beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It also provides home furnishings and décor comprising furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath products, home improvement products, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise comprising patio furniture and holiday décor; and music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics that include video game hardware and software. In addition, the company offers in-store amenities, which comprise Target Café, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 1,826 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.