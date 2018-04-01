Copart (CPRT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.395100213919 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $49.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,815.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Copart has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,950,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

