Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Copart (CPRT) traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. 1,806,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $11,669.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Copart has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,950,013.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,869,000 after buying an additional 370,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Copart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

