Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in CoreCivic by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 428,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 82,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 130,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:CXW opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,307.34, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $440.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.08%. equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. CoreCivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,850.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

