Corethum (CRTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Corethum (CURRENCY:CRTM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Corethum has a market capitalization of $67,373.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Corethum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corethum token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Corethum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00706964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00161269 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00117152 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Corethum Token Profile

Corethum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Corethum’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Corethum’s official website is www.corethum.com. Corethum’s official Twitter account is @CorethumOracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Corethum Token Trading

Corethum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Corethum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corethum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corethum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

