CorgiCoin (CORG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

CorgiCoin (CURRENCY:CORG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One CorgiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorgiCoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $0.00 worth of CorgiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorgiCoin has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CorgiCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00703051 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00159855 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028559 BTC.

About CorgiCoin

CorgiCoin’s total supply is 1,251,855,418 coins. CorgiCoin’s official website is corgicoinproofofstake.wordpress.com/ . CorgiCoin’s official Twitter account is @CorgiCoinV2.

Buying and Selling CorgiCoin

CorgiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy CorgiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorgiCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorgiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorgiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorgiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.