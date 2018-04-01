Corium International (CORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage advanced technologies in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has developed six marketed products in the prescription drug and consumer markets: Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System for hypertension, Fentanyl TDS for chronic pain and four Crest Advanced Seal Whitestrips products. The company has two proprietary transdermal technology platforms with applications in multiple drug categories and indications: Corplex(TM) and MicroCor(R). Corium International, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

CORI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corium International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CORI opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Corium International has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $414.34, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. equities research analysts predict that Corium International will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corium International news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 510,000 shares of Corium International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,395,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of Corium International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $595,640.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the second quarter worth about $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corium International by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

