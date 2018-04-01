PepsiCo (PEP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. First American Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 177,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 94,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 145,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.57%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

