Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Boosts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 31.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 273,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 936,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6,947.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $52.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $59.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Boosts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-boosts-stake-in-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.