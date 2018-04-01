Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYMC. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new position in Symantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Symantec during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Symantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Symantec stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,066.78, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

SYMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Symantec in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

