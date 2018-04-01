Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases New Stake in Presidio Inc (PSDO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Presidio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Presidio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on Presidio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $21.00 price objective on Presidio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Presidio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Presidio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,438.02 and a P/E ratio of 312.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Presidio Inc has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.74 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. research analysts expect that Presidio Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Presidio Profile

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

